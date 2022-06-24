Tottenham are looking to beat Chelsea to the signing of French defender Jonathan Clauss.

Clauss has only recently started to play at the top level, having spent the majority of his career in the lower leagues. The 29-year-old was recently called up to the French national team squad for the first time, and he’s now attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to La Voix du Nord, Chelsea are considering making a move for Clauss, as they look to provide competition for England international Reece James.

Chelsea have little cover at right wing-back, so Clauss could be the man to come in and rival him for his shirt.

However, they will now face competition from London rivals Tottenham to secure his signature, as seen in the tweet below from Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas.

#Spurs, of course, have other options they can look at. Interestingly, one of those is the 29yo Jonathan Clauss at #Lens. He was statistically the best performing full-back in France last season acc. to @Wyscout https://t.co/mnJX18J0Hc #thfc pic.twitter.com/NT6KJFGCz3 — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) June 24, 2022

[morestories latest[

Both Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty showed signs of inconsistency throughout the season, and with Tottenham now in the Champions League, Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen one of the most important positions in his system.

Conte has already signed Ivan Perisic to play on the other flank, and a new pair of wing-backs could be pivotal in their success going into the new season.