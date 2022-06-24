Tottenham have reportedly submitted an enquiry for Arsenal and Chelsea target Cody Gakpo.

CaughtOffside exclusively revealed that Gakpo had been offered to both Chelsea and Arsenal, with the Premier League duo both discussing the possibility of signing the PSV winger.

Gakpo had an impressive season for the Dutch side, managing 21 goals in all competitions. Arsenal and Chelsea are now reportedly joined by another London club in the race to sign the 23-year-old.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are the next Premier League club to show an interest in Gakpo, and have reportedly submitted an enquiry to PSV.

Antonio Conte appears to be looking for increased squad depth in his forward line, with the report also claiming they’re interested in Richarlison, Jack Harrison, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Raphinha.

Despite Tottenham’s front three being in excellent form during the second half of last season, Conte will be looking for strength in depth if he wants to challenge at the top of the league.

Also, with Champions League football on the horizon, Tottenham’s fixture schedule is going to become even more hectic, and with greater quality opposition, Conte will be looking to strengthen his whole squad.