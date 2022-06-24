Two surprise Premier League clubs interested in Juventus star

Moise Kean’s time at Juventus is set to be cut short as the striker gains interest from the Premier League.

The 22-year-old joined Juventus on a two-year loan deal last summer but Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that the Serie A giants are now looking to cut that deal in half and get rid of the Italian this summer.

According to the transfer journalist, there is interest from Fulham and Nottingham Forest in the Italian striker, however, Kean is not convinced at the moment and wants to wait and evaluate other possibilities before accepting any offer from one of the clubs that have just been promoted from the Championship to England’s top division.

Kean scored just six goals in 44 appearances last season and a step down could do his young career a lot of good. The 22-year-old burst onto the scene in Italy before making a move to Everton, which never worked out. The Italian has spent the last two seasons on loan at big clubs but has only had a small role to play and could benefit from leading the line at a smaller club.

Fulham and Nottingham Forest are two great clubs and being the man whose goals could keep either side up next season would go a long way in seeing Kean move up the ranks as a forward but whether that happens remains to be seen.