Reliable journalist David Ornstein has predicted that Manchester United will secure the signing of free-agent Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen is out of contract this summer after his short-term deal at Brentford expired. The Danish international has been attracting the interest of multiple clubs, after an impressive display during the second half of the season.

Ornstein has now told Hayters TV that he believes Eriksen will join Manchester United this summer, as seen in the video below.

Brentford and Tottenham are also interested in signing Eriksen this summer, according to the Daily Mail, with the 30-year-old keen to stay in the Premier League next season.

