(Video) Dean Henderson completes loan move to Nottingham Forest

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has officially joined newly-promoted side, Nottingham Forest, on loan, until the end of the season.

Following a poor season that saw him out-of-favour and struggling to compete with number one David De Gea, the new 2022-23 campaign will see Henderson plunged back into first-team action.

Set to reignite his career and prove he has what it takes to be the Red Devils’ long-term first-choice goalkeeper, next season with Steve Cooper’s Reds could prove to be a hugely important campaign in the 25-year-old’s career.