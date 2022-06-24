(Video) Dean Henderson completes loan move to Nottingham Forest

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has officially joined newly-promoted side, Nottingham Forest, on loan, until the end of the season.

Following a poor season that saw him out-of-favour and struggling to compete with number one David De Gea, the new 2022-23 campaign will see Henderson plunged back into first-team action.

MORE: Erik Ten Hag played key role in Ralf Rangnick’s Man United dismissal

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Sky Sports provide major update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United
Simon Jordan says player’s career could go backwards if he joins Newcastle or West Ham
Greater Manchester Police issue update on case involving 20-year-old

Set to reignite his career and prove he has what it takes to be the Red Devils’ long-term first-choice goalkeeper, next season with Steve Cooper’s Reds could prove to be a hugely important campaign in the 25-year-old’s career.

More Stories Dean Henderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.