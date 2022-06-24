Video: “Film my D*ck” – Bruno Fernandes blasts Man United teammates in new viral video

A new video has emerged on social media from during the season of Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes having a go at some of his United teammates.

The Portuguese midfielder was captured urging his Old Trafford colleagues Fred and Alex Telles to step away from the cameras and onto the training pitch as their arrival at training is delayed by television work.

The two Brazilian players were apparently doing a day-in-the-life-styled video according to GOAL and that clearly didn’t impress Fernandes who wanted the players to show up for training on time.

In the video, the Man United midfielder can be heard yelling in Portuguese to his teammates: “Stop being such ballers.”

“You are here to play football, not film it”, the Portugal international continued.

The Portuguese star then tells the camera crew to: “Film my d*ck”.

To which Fred and Telles respond by saying: “Chill out you f*cker!”

This clearly shows the attitude of some players at Man United last season and it was one that didn’t go down well with some of the squad’s more professional stars such as Bruno Fernandes.