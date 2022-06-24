Sky Sports have now provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United.

Reports recently emerged from Portuguese outlet Record that Ronaldo wanted to leave the club after growing increasingly frustrated at their lack of transfer activity.

However, Sky Sports have now dismissed their claims, stating he is happy to stay at Manchester United going into the new season, as seen in the video below.

"Bayern Munich are NOT interested in signing Ronaldo." ? More info on news that Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to stay at #MUFC ? pic.twitter.com/o50IWx8XrH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 24, 2022

This news will be music to the ears of Manchester United fans, as Ronaldo is one of few players who can hold their head high after such a disappointing season.