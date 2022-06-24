Wayne Rooney and Derby County agree to part ways

Wayne Rooney has left his position as manager of Derby County.

News that the former England and Manchester United striker has left his role was confirmed by the club on Friday afternoon.

A statement posted by the League One side read: “Wayne Rooney has today informed Derby County Football Club that he wishes to be relieved of his duties as first team manager with immediate effect.”

Rooney, 36, joined the Rams during the early stages of the 2020-21 season and although he suffered many setbacks, including the club going into administration and being docked 21-points last season because of it, has done an impressive job overall.

Although the reason for the 36-year-old’s decision to walk away remains unclear, with his managerial career still in its infancy, we can probably expect to see a lot of ‘Wazza’ on the touchline in the future.

However, following the surprise news, fans will already be speculating what club the ex-striker may end up at next, but one thing is for sure, following Derby’s recent relegation to League One, it would be fair to assume Rooney will be eyeing jobs further up the English footballing pyramid.