West Ham set to move for Premier League and Champions League winner

Georginio Wijnaldum is being linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer and West Ham are now reportedly interested in signing the midfielder.

The former Liverpool man joined the French club last summer for free but failed to make a significant impact during his first season at the club. The Dutchman often started games on the bench for PSG and with the French champions set to sign a midfielder this summer, the 31-year-old’s game time looks set to be cut further.

According to 90min, Wijnaldum is firmly on West Ham’s radar this summer as the London club looks to add another midfielder to their squad with Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek racking up many minutes last season.

West Ham will face competition from Leicester City, Everton and Wolves for the former Liverpool man states 90min but having European football next season will certainly help the Irons in convincing the PSG star to join them over the other three clubs.

Despite his poor season with PSG, this would be a great signing for West Ham should they pull it off. The deal is likely to be a loan move state 90min which would allow the Hammers to test the waters before fully committing to signing the 31-year-old.