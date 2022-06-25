Chelsea are in talks with AC Milan over the sale of Hakim Ziyech.

The 29-year-old has shown flashes at Stamford Bridge, but he has never managed to secure regular football on a consistent basis.

Chelsea paid around £35million for Ziyech in 2020, but they now look set to cash in for the midfielder as Thomas Tuchel looks to ‘reshape’ squad.

That’s according to The Guardian, who say Chelsea are in talks with AC Milan to sell Ziyech this summer.

Milan are keen on the Moroccan as they look to build on their Serie A success last season, and it’s reported a deal could be close.

The one hold up could be Ziyech’s wages, with the report claiming Milan are not comfortable paying quite so much.

Milan are said to be discussing the matter with the midfielder’s agent as they look to agree a deal.

The deal should boost Chelsea’s finances – not that they are in a difficult position following the arrival of wealthy new owners – and it will give Tuchel the opportunity to trim his squad.