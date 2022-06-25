Arsenal chief Edu is working overtime to complete a deal for Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian striker is headed to the Emirates Stadium after being replaced at City by Erling Haaland this summer.

Arsenal have prioritised the signing of a striker this summer following the exits over Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the last six months.

They were helped by tying Eddie Nketiah down to a new contract, but they still needed a new elite frontman ahead of their return to Europe.

And it has become clear that Jesus is that man, with reports this morning claiming a deal has finally been agreed.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is now fully agreed between the two clubs, with the Gunners agreeing to pay £45million guaranteed.

Personal terms are also said to have been agreed, with a five-year contract settled upon, and Arsenal chief Edu is said to be working overtime this weekend to wrap up the ‘final details’ of the transfer ahead of announcing the transfer next week.

