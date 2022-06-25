Arsenal confident of signing versatile £40m Argentine defender

Arsenal are on a mission during the early stages of this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners, led by manager Mikel Arteta, have already confirmed three new signings and appear close to striking deals for another three.

Following the recent arrivals of Marquinhos from Sau Paulo, Fabio Vieira from Porto and goalkeeper Matt Turner from MLS side New England, the Londoners are believed to have turned their attention to Man City’s Gabriel Jesus (Fabrizio Romano) and Leeds United’s Raphinha (The Athletic).

However, there is another player on the Gunners’ radar – Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez.

Lisandro Martinez to Arsenal?

The latest in the club’s transfer activity comes from The Express, who are reporting that following recent talks with the South American’s representatives, Arsenal are growing increasingly more confident that they’ll be able to lure the 24-year-old to the country’s capital in time for next season.

It has been suggested that a bid of around £40m would be enough to push Ajax into selling the highly-rated defender, who can play in multiple positions, including centre-back, defensive midfielder and left-back.

Speaking about the club’s summer transfer plans earlier in the year, Arteta, as quoted by The Sun, said: “The Champions League and the Europa League both require a much larger squad because the amount of games is much bigger.

“If we can afford it financially and we don’t have to do the turnaround in the squad that we’ve had to, what I want is 22 outfield players and three goalkeepers.

“A lot of things have to be put in place and that takes time, so I am expecting a busy summer.”

The former Spain international wasn’t wrong either. Even if Arsenal fail to sign Martinez, they can probably feel hopeful they’ll be able to go one better next time out and qualify for the 2023-24 Champions League.

Nevertheless though, regarded as one of Europe’s most dedicated and commanding young centre-backs, Martinez would certainly be another smart piece of business and one we’re sure Gooners will not want to miss out on.

Since joining the Eredivisie champions back in 2019, Martinez, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 118 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 12 goals along the way.