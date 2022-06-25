Arsenal are considering making a move for Lens midfielder Seko Fofana, with Newcastle and PSG also interested.

Fofana played a key role in Lens’ side last season, making 38 league appearances. Contributing eight goals from midfield, his box-to-box ability makes him an attractive prospect for clubs around Europe.

The 27-year-old could be on the move this summer, with Lens reportedly willing to sell the midfielder, according to L’Equipe. The report also claims that Arsenal, Newcastle, and PSG are interested in acquiring his services, but he will cost in the region of £25m.

Arsenal have been busy in the transfer market so far, being linked with a host of players, and already securing the signing of Fabio Vieira. However, the former Porto man is more likely to operate in a more attacking role.

Due to Thomas Partey’s injury record and Martin Odegaard having to operate in a deeper role, signing another midfield option will be necessary this summer.

Arsenal had no distraction of European football last season, meaning their lack of squad depth didn’t affect them as much as it may next campaign, as they will be involved in the Europa League competition.