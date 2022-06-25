Arsenal considering making a move for Ligue 1 star

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Arsenal are considering making a move for Lens midfielder Seko Fofana, with Newcastle and PSG also interested.

Fofana played a key role in Lens’ side last season, making 38 league appearances. Contributing eight goals from midfield, his box-to-box ability makes him an attractive prospect for clubs around Europe.

The 27-year-old could be on the move this summer, with Lens reportedly willing to sell the midfielder, according to L’Equipe. The report also claims that Arsenal, Newcastle, and PSG are interested in acquiring his services, but he will cost in the region of £25m.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United raise Raphinha asking price after Kalvin Phillips deal
Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target absent from pre-season training
Liverpool have window of opportunity over Marco Asensio transfer amid contract update

Arsenal have been busy in the transfer market so far, being linked with a host of players, and already securing the signing of Fabio Vieira. However, the former Porto man is more likely to operate in a more attacking role.

Due to Thomas Partey’s injury record and Martin Odegaard having to operate in a deeper role, signing another midfield option will be necessary this summer.

Arsenal had no distraction of European football last season, meaning their lack of squad depth didn’t affect them as much as it may next campaign, as they will be involved in the Europa League competition.

More Stories seko fofana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.