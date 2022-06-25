Arsenal finally agree fee with Manchester City for Gabriel Jesus transfer

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Arsenal have finally agreed a deal to sign Manchester City frontman Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian has become a priority of the Gunners this summer, with Mikel Arteta needing a striker this summer.

Jesus has lost his place at City, with Pep Guardiola moving to snap up Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Jesus knows he will need a new club if he wants to play regularly next season, and it seems he has found one in Arsenal.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool considering surprise sale of star forward this summer with Real Madrid interested
Bayern Munich tell Barcelona how much they need to pay to complete Robert Lewandowski transfer
Tottenham join Manchester United in the race for 22-year-old

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have now agreed a fee with Manchester City after weeks of negotiations.

It’s claimed a guaranteed fee of £45million has been agreed, and there could be add-ons.

The Gunners are now said to be working on personal terms ahead of wrapping up a deal completely.

MORE: Arsenal defender added to transfer list of La Liga giants

It’s a huge boost for Arteta and Arsenal, who lost Alexandre Lacazette this summer, while also parting ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter.

And it should complete Arsenal’s striker business amid a new contract for Eddie Nketiah.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More Stories Arsenal Gabriel Jesus Manchester City Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.