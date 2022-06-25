Arsenal have finally agreed a deal to sign Manchester City frontman Gabriel Jesus.
The Brazilian has become a priority of the Gunners this summer, with Mikel Arteta needing a striker this summer.
Jesus has lost his place at City, with Pep Guardiola moving to snap up Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.
Jesus knows he will need a new club if he wants to play regularly next season, and it seems he has found one in Arsenal.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have now agreed a fee with Manchester City after weeks of negotiations.
It’s claimed a guaranteed fee of £45million has been agreed, and there could be add-ons.
The Gunners are now said to be working on personal terms ahead of wrapping up a deal completely.
It’s a huge boost for Arteta and Arsenal, who lost Alexandre Lacazette this summer, while also parting ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter.
And it should complete Arsenal’s striker business amid a new contract for Eddie Nketiah.
