Arsenal have finally agreed a deal to sign Manchester City frontman Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian has become a priority of the Gunners this summer, with Mikel Arteta needing a striker this summer.

Jesus has lost his place at City, with Pep Guardiola moving to snap up Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Jesus knows he will need a new club if he wants to play regularly next season, and it seems he has found one in Arsenal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have now agreed a fee with Manchester City after weeks of negotiations.

It’s claimed a guaranteed fee of £45million has been agreed, and there could be add-ons.

The Gunners are now said to be working on personal terms ahead of wrapping up a deal completely.

It’s a huge boost for Arteta and Arsenal, who lost Alexandre Lacazette this summer, while also parting ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter.

And it should complete Arsenal’s striker business amid a new contract for Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting – been told guaranteed fee is £45m. ??? #AFC Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp – final step to get the deal completed very soon. pic.twitter.com/sNcy4TuTks — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2022

