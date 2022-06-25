Arsenal set for transfer showdown talks with agents, viewed as favourites to sign 25-year-old

Arsenal have had a massive summer transfer window already but with more talks scheduled to take place between the club and the agents of Leeds United’s Raphinha, the Gunners’ business may not be done, just yet.

Reportedly close to sealing a deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus (Fabrizio Romano), the Londoners’ next move looks to be entering the final stages of a deal to bring Raphinha to the Emirates.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims Mikel Arteta is adamant the side would benefit from the Brazilian’s inclusion.

Although other clubs are rumoured to also be interested in the exciting 25-year-old, including Spurs, Chelsea and Barcelona, it is Arsenal who are the clear frontrunners to win the race.

Speaking about the club’s summer transfer plans earlier in the year, Arteta, as quoted by The Sun, said: “The Champions League and the Europa League both require a much larger squad because the amount of games is much bigger.

“If we can afford it financially and we don’t have to do the turnaround in the squad that we’ve had to, what I want is 22 outfield players and three goalkeepers.

“A lot of things have to be put in place and that takes time, so I am expecting a busy summer.”

The Spaniard wasn’t wrong either. Following the signings of Fabio Vieira from Porto, Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and goalkeeper Matt Turner from MLS side New England, Arsenal have easily been one of, if not, the, busiest Premier League team during the opening stages of this summer’s window.

Should the club go on to secure both Jesus and Raphinha for around £100m combined, that would take the Londoners’ spending to just shy of £150m (Transfermarkt).