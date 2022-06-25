Barcelona now know how much they will have to pay to complete a double Chelsea transfer.

The Blaugrana are said to be keen to improve their squad this summer, with Xavi Hernandez eyeing a number of targets.

Barca should have capacity to spend, too, despite their financial issues, with members voting to sell two sets of assets within the last week in order to boost spending powers.

But they have not made much progress on the signings of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Both players are reportedly being eyed by Barca, but little progress has been made, with both played tied under contract for another year.

That does not mean a deal is ruled out, however, and according to Sport, Chelsea have named their price for both players.

It’s claimed Barca will have to pay 13million euros (£11.19million) per player this summer.

Both of those fees should be affordable, but it will be interesting to see how Barcelona respond.

Azpilicueta is now 32 and Alonso 31, but they have both proven they are still more than capable of playing at the top level.