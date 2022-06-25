Barcelona look set to offload defender Samuel Umtiti this summer.

Barca recently agreed a new contract with the defender, but it was little more than a financial trick to free up salary space.

Umtiti was well aware of that, featuring sparingly last season despite staying fit on the back of injury issues in seasons gone by.

The Frenchman is not likely to see any increase in minute on the pitch in the coming season at Camp Nou, and so an exit is likely.

According to Sport, Umtiti is all-but certain to leave Barca this summer, and he won’t be involved in pre-season training.

It’s claimed he has multiple options across France and Italy ahead of an initial loan deal.

The report claims Olympique Lyon, Marseille and Nice are all interested, while Roma, Lazio and Fiorentina have also expressed an interest.

Umtiti should have a big selection to choose from as he looks to plot his way to regular football and, who knows, perhaps a return to the France squad ahead of the World Cup.