Barcelona now know exactly how much they will have to pay if they want to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The striker is being heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou this summer, a year ahead of his contract at Bayern coming to an end.

Lewandowski has fallen out with Bayern’s current board, and he has admitted his hunger for a new challenge after winning everything in Bavaria.

The superstar appears to have one serious suitor in Barcelona, who should now have the money to pull off a deal due to the selling of key assets, something the members approved in the last week.

But Lewandowski will not come cheap, according to Sky Sports, via Sport.

It’s claimed Bayern have decided it will take 50million euros (£43.03million) to sell their superstar frontman.

That’s a big price for a 33-year-old with just one year remaining on his contract.

But Barcelona will have to pay if they want to sign a player who has scored more than 40 goals in each of the last two seasons.