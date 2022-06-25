Brazilian striker set to be offered to Newcastle and West Ham imminently

Newcastle United and West Ham United are set to be offered the chance to sign Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa.

That’s according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, who claims the South American forward is likely to make a return to European football following the last two years playing back in his native Brazil.

Although things didn’t quite work out for the enigmatic striker at both Inter Milan and Benfica, his recent form at Flamengo has seen him emerge as a leading candidate to join a Premier League team this summer.

MORE: Manchester City closing in on £45m deal to sign Leeds United star

Since joining Flamengo back in 2020, Barbosa, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 153 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 128 goals along the way.