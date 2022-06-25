Chelsea edging closer to securing first summer signing

Chelsea are edging closer to securing the signing of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

Sterling has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester City this summer, with the England international looking for a fresh challenge. Despite being a regular in Pep Guardiola’s side, it seems the club will allow him to leave, with his contract expiring next summer.

The two parties are yet to agree a deal, so Manchester City may have to sell him this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira in the tweet below, Sterling is edging close to completing a move to Chelsea.

With Todd Boehly recently purchasing Chelsea Football Club, they are set for a busy summer, aiming to improve the squad to begin to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Signing Sterling undoubtedly weakens their Premier League rivals, so it could be a shrewd signing for Chelsea.

The likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech have failed to nail down a spot on the wing at Chelsea, so there’s no doubt Thomas Tuchel will be looking to sign a player to make the position their own.

