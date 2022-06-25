What a bombshell – Chelsea have reportedly held talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over the possible transfer of Manchester United superstar attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The news, as reported by The Athletic, will come as a huge shock to both fanbases.

? EXCL: Todd Boehly met Jorge Mendes in Portugal last week. Idea of Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea among subjects discussed. Unclear if #CFC will pursue. Man Utd expect him to stay. 37yo loves #MUFC but has concerns. With @dansheldonsport for @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/pHXelZAIIb — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 25, 2022

Although it is fair to assume the 37-year-old is not overjoyed at the thought of missing out on Champions League football next season, following the Red Devils’ fifth-place league finish, a move to Stamford Bridge feels like something out of a video game.

Widely-regarded as one of the sport’s greatest ever talents, Ronaldo is so much more to United than just a megastar – he is their best ever player and undoubtedly a legend in that part of the world.

It is still unclear whether or not Todd Boehly’s Blues will revisit the possibility of signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, but one thing is for sure, even at the age of 37, Ronaldo continues to dominate headlines.