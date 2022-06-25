Chelsea have presented a swap deal to Juventus to attempt to sign Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt moved to Juventus from Ajax and has become a regular for both club and country. The 22-year-old defender could now be on the move, with Chelsea presenting a potential swap deal to try to tempt Juventus.

That’s according to Sky Sports in Italy, who claim Chelsea have offered £38m plus Timo Werner. De Ligt reportedly has a release clause of £103m, and Juventus are only willing to listen to offers near this figure.

However, if Juventus do have an interest in Werner, then a potential swap deal could be on the cards. Moise Kean has failed to impress since his move from Everton and Paulo Dybala has left the club following the expiration of his contract.

This leaves Juventus with few options in attacking positions, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them tempted by Werner.

Juventus have also lost Giorgio Chiellini on a free transfer, so they may not want to suffer a double blow in defence.

Chelsea are desperate for defensive reinforcements after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already this summer, but it’s difficult to see them paying a fee close to De Ligt’s release clause.