Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has reportedly handed in a transfer request and is now attracting interest from Italian club AC Milan.

When Ziyech arrived at Chelsea from Ajax, there was a real excitement from football fans around Europe. The Morrocan had performed exceptionally well in the Champions League, and many fans were expecting him to tear up the Premier League.

However, his move to Chelsea hasn’t gone to plan so far. Ziyech has struggled for regular minutes, and it’s now being reported that he’s looking to move on.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Ziyech has handed in a transfer request at Chelsea. The 29-year-old is now attracting interest from Italian champions AC Milan, who are looking to offer him a route out of Stamford Bridge.

There’s no doubt Ziyech has the talent, as we’ve seen in European competitions as well as the Eredivisie, but it just hasn’t worked out for him in England.

Unfortunately for Chelsea fans, there’s a good chance we will see Ziyech leave the club and flourish, but with Thomas Tuchel planning to overhaul his squad this summer, they don’t have time to wait for the Morrocan to adapt.