Chelsea wide-attacker in talks to join Serie A giants

The shake-up at Chelsea looks set to continue.

Following Todd Boehly’s takeover of the club from former owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, several key changes are expected at the London club, including director Marina Granovskaia leaving her position and moving on.

However, it isn’t just the Blues’ staff force who are experiencing major changes, the club’s playing squad is also set for an overhaul.

One player who is a candidate to follow in Romelu Lukaku’s footsteps out the Stamford Bridge exit is winger Hakim Ziyech.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims representatives of the Morrocan winger have already held transfer talks with the Rossoneri.

Hakim Ziyech’s agents have already had direct talks with AC Milan board. Ziyech would be happy to join Milan – been told Chelsea and Tuchel are open to let him go if right conditions are guaranteed. ??? #CFC Ziyech’s on AC Milan list since long time – talks will continue soon. pic.twitter.com/CfpEtVjSsx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022

MORE: Erik Ten Hag played key role in Ralf Rangnick’s Man United dismissal

Although a deal to bring the 29-year-old to the San Siro is far from a foregone conclusion, things certainly appear to be moving in the right direction.

Posting a cryptic message on his social media earlier this week, Ziyech appeared to suggest he has been weighing up his options ahead of next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakim Ziyech (@hziyech)

Since joining the Blues from Ajax back in 2020, Ziyech, who still has three years left on his contract, has gone on to feature in 83 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 24 goals along the way.