Chelsea wide-attacker in talks to join Serie A giants

Chelsea FC
Posted by

The shake-up at Chelsea looks set to continue.

Following Todd Boehly’s takeover of the club from former owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, several key changes are expected at the London club, including director Marina Granovskaia leaving her position and moving on.

However, it isn’t just the Blues’ staff force who are experiencing major changes, the club’s playing squad is also set for an overhaul.

One player who is a candidate to follow in Romelu Lukaku’s footsteps out the Stamford Bridge exit is winger Hakim Ziyech.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims representatives of the Morrocan winger have already held transfer talks with the Rossoneri.

MORE: Erik Ten Hag played key role in Ralf Rangnick’s Man United dismissal

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea edging closer to securing first summer signing
Brazilian striker set to be offered to Newcastle and West Ham imminently
Chelsea offer two players in deal to bring West Ham star to Stamford Bridge

Although a deal to bring the 29-year-old to the San Siro is far from a foregone conclusion, things certainly appear to be moving in the right direction.

Posting a cryptic message on his social media earlier this week, Ziyech appeared to suggest he has been weighing up his options ahead of next season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hakim Ziyech (@hziyech)

Since joining the Blues from Ajax back in 2020, Ziyech, who still has three years left on his contract, has gone on to feature in 83 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 24 goals along the way.

More Stories Hakim Ziyech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.