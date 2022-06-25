Exclusive: Chelsea not expected to pursue deal to sign Ronaldo despite recent talks

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

The Blues, who were recently taken over by American billionaire Todd Boehly, recently held talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes, as reported by The Athletic.

? EXCL: Todd Boehly met Jorge Mendes in Portugal last week. Idea of Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea among subjects discussed. Unclear if #CFC will pursue. Man Utd expect him to stay. 37yo loves #MUFC but has concerns. With @dansheldonsport for @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/pHXelZAIIb — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 25, 2022

However, despite the exciting links, following information from our sources, CaughtOffside understands that a meeting with Boehly was requested by Mendes and although granted, the occasion was attended out of courtesy.

Although admired by the Blues, for all the obvious reasons, the club have no real interest in trying to bring the 37-year-old attacker to Stamford Bridge in time for next season and are, therefore, unlikely to pursue a deal.

Even though a move to Chelsea may be off the table, Mendes has certainly been trying to engineer a summer move for his star client. Having already spoken with Bayern Munich and now Chelsea, it is becoming increasingly clear that Ronaldo may prefer to see out his playing days with a club competing in the prestigious Champions League.

A potential exit for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been considered among senior officials at United for several months. Talks were even held with Richarlison’s agent back in January and although a move looks unlikely to materialise now, putting the feelers out in anticipation of Ronaldo leaving was a priority six months ago.

Behind the scenes, there is also a lot of confusion around Ronaldo’s role within the club. Agents of two senior first-team players have privately questioned how Mendes and Ronaldo have been able to strike a partnership with financial giants Binance due to one of the company’s direct competitors (Tezos) sponsoring the club’s training kit.

One source has even queried how the Portugal international’s latest blockbuster sponsorship deal did not breach his current image rights deal.

Despite the noise surrounding the 37-year-old’s immediate future, United fans will be keeping everything crossed that they get to see their club legend turn out at Old Trafford for one more season.