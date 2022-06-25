Former Liverpool star urges Reds to make ‘perfect signing’ at expense of rivals

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique has urged his old club to make an audacious attempt to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha.

Despite being on the verge of losing Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City, Jesse Marsch must also prepare to part ways with wide-attacker Raphinha, who is rumoured to be wanted by several clubs, including Premier League duo Arsenal and Spurs.

Although it appears to be just a matter of time before the Brazilian attacker departs Elland Road, his destination is not yet known and Enrique thinks Liverpool should capitalise on the uncertainty.

 

When it comes to Jurgen Klopp’s record of improving players, it is impossible to argue. The German tactician has turned some of the sport’s most underrated players into absolute world beaters.

However, with regards to Leeds United’s number 10, if Liverpool are to act on the advice of Enrique, they must do so quickly.

With the race for the 25-year-old’s signature still wide open, which club do you think will end up signing the talented South American? – Let us know in the comments.

