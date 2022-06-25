Gareth Bale close to signing for surprise MLS team

Having recently drawn a line under his time with Real Madrid, Welsh attacker Gareth Bale is now set for his next big move.

That’s according to MLS insider Tom Bogert, who is reporting that the British megastar is on the verge of signing for Los Angeles Football Club.

BREAKING: LAFC are finalizing a deal to sign superstar Gareth Bale, per sources. Bale is a free agent as his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer. The 32-year-old won 5 Champions Leagues, 3 La Ligas & more in Spain. Deal will NOT require DP spot. https://t.co/pegsSTYV6x pic.twitter.com/oUSXQE9ias — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 25, 2022

Bale, 32, is a free agent after failing to extend his contract with Los Blancos and although there were earlier suggestions he may end up joining Cardiff City (Wales Online), it appears that America’s top flight is going to be the former Spurs winger’s next destination.

Although Real Madrid opted against extending Bale’s stay in the Spanish capital, the 32-year-old’s nine years with the club will be remembered as a massive success.

Not only did the Wales international score 106 goals in 258 appearances, in all competitions, for Los Blancos, but his contributions since joining from Spurs in 2013, also helped fire the club to 18 major trophies, including five Champions Leagues.