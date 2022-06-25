Manchester United have been linked with a move for Hoffenheim defender David Raum, and his manager has now spoken out about his future.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, who claims Manchester United are interested in him, and a deal could happen for a fee of between €30m-€35m, as seen in the tweet below.

??News #Raum: #MUFC wants him! Talks about the left defender have taken place. Talks ongoing & good but still a long way to go. Transfer probably around €30-35m. It is said that this transfer „can happen“. But: BVB could become hot if they sell Schulz or Guerreiro. @SkySports ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 20, 2022

Now, Hoffenheim manager Andre Breitenreiter and sporting director Alexander Rosen have spoken out on the future of Raum, amid Manchester United interest.

“I would prefer to keep him. At the end of the day, it depends on what the market looks like and what chance the player has. If a top club comes and he gets the opportunity, then, of course, we will sit down with him. In the end, it’s always about an exchange based on trust,” said Rosen, as reported by Sky Germany and relayed by Sport Witness.

Without revealing too much, it appears Hoffenheim would entertain offers if Raum is considering a move away from the club. When a club like Manchester United come calling, despite their recent poor form, it’s often too difficult to turn down.

“We have already had contact. He should rest now for the time being. But it’s no secret that I prefer to have him with me,” said Breitenreiter.

The Hoffenheim sporting director doesn’t reveal which club has initiated contact, but it would be no surprise to hear Manchester United are the club in question.

Neither Luke Shaw nor Alex Telles were overly impressive last season, so Erik ten Hag may have identified the left-back position as an area for improvement.