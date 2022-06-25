Attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere looks destined to leave Club Brugge this summer.

The young attacking midfielder is viewed as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects. At the age of just 21 and with bundles of talent, it appears some of the sport’s biggest clubs are eyeing up the young Belgian ahead of next season.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims the 21-year-old has at least three clubs currently vying for his signature – AC Milan and Premier League duo Leeds United and Leicester City.

Although a move to AC Milan is believed to be the player’s preferred destination due to the Italian’s Champions League status next season, he must also consider two offers from Leeds United and Brendan Rogers’ Foxes.

Both Premier League clubs will be hoping they can do enough to convince the young Belgium international to join their projects but may end up losing out to last season’s Serie A champions.

A fee of around £35m (€40m) has been mentioned, but with the Rossoneri set to miss out on another one of their key targets, Sven Botman, who is on the verge of joining Newcastle United (Fabrizio Romano), both Leeds United and Leicester City should probably expect the red half of Milan to up their pursuit of De Ketelaere out of sheer defiance.