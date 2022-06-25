Leeds United raise Raphinha asking price after Kalvin Phillips deal

Leeds United are said to have raised their asking price for winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian is attracting interest aplenty this summer, with Arsenal seeing a bid rejected, while Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham have also been linked.

But there has been a setback for all of the interested parties, with Manchester City moving to sign Leeds star Kalvin Phillips.

It emerged on Friday that City had agreed a deal to sign Phillips on a deal worth around £42million, and that changes things for Leeds.

Receiving such a large fee for Phillips means they can play even more hardball with the departure of Raphinha.

According to the Metro, Leeds have now raised their asking price from £55million to £65million.

That could be a problem for Arsenal, in particular, who have just agreed a big deal to sign Gabriel Jesus.

It will be interesting to see whether any of the clubs feel Raphinha is worth such a large fee, and which clubs will be put off by the price hike.

