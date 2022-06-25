Leeds United are said to have raised their asking price for winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian is attracting interest aplenty this summer, with Arsenal seeing a bid rejected, while Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham have also been linked.

But there has been a setback for all of the interested parties, with Manchester City moving to sign Leeds star Kalvin Phillips.

It emerged on Friday that City had agreed a deal to sign Phillips on a deal worth around £42million, and that changes things for Leeds.

Receiving such a large fee for Phillips means they can play even more hardball with the departure of Raphinha.

According to the Metro, Leeds have now raised their asking price from £55million to £65million.

MORE: City closing in on £45million deal for Kalvin Phillips

That could be a problem for Arsenal, in particular, who have just agreed a big deal to sign Gabriel Jesus.

It will be interesting to see whether any of the clubs feel Raphinha is worth such a large fee, and which clubs will be put off by the price hike.