Liverpool considering surprise sale of star forward this summer with Real Madrid interested

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are considering allowing Mohamed Salah to follow in the footsteps of Sadio Mane and leave the club this summer.

Liverpool recently announced the sale of Mane to Bayern Munich, with the Senegalese international sold before allowing his contract to expire. Mane’s Liverpool contract was due to end in the summer of 2023, and after expressing his desire to leave the club, Jurgen Klopp was left with little option but to cash in.

The Merseyside club are now considering allowing Salah to take a similar pathway, with his contract also expiring next summer. That’s according to The Sun, who claim Liverpool will allow the Egyptian to leave the club if a fee of around £60m is received.

More Stories / Latest News
Bayern Munich tell Barcelona how much they need to pay to complete Robert Lewandowski transfer
Tottenham join Manchester United in the race for 22-year-old
Chelsea present swap deal to Juventus to secure 22-year-old

The report also claims that Spanish giants Real Madrid are monitoring the situation, and could make a move to sign him this summer.

Liverpool recruited Luis Diaz in January, meaning the sale of Mane shouldn’t affect them too much. Diaz is considerably younger than Mane, so cashing in and investing in a long-term player was a smart move.

However, losing both Mane and Salah in one window takes Liverpool in a significant backwards step, and after failing to secure the Champions League and Premier League at the final hurdle, it could be a major concern for fans at Anfield.

More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.