Liverpool are considering allowing Mohamed Salah to follow in the footsteps of Sadio Mane and leave the club this summer.

Liverpool recently announced the sale of Mane to Bayern Munich, with the Senegalese international sold before allowing his contract to expire. Mane’s Liverpool contract was due to end in the summer of 2023, and after expressing his desire to leave the club, Jurgen Klopp was left with little option but to cash in.

The Merseyside club are now considering allowing Salah to take a similar pathway, with his contract also expiring next summer. That’s according to The Sun, who claim Liverpool will allow the Egyptian to leave the club if a fee of around £60m is received.

The report also claims that Spanish giants Real Madrid are monitoring the situation, and could make a move to sign him this summer.

Liverpool recruited Luis Diaz in January, meaning the sale of Mane shouldn’t affect them too much. Diaz is considerably younger than Mane, so cashing in and investing in a long-term player was a smart move.

However, losing both Mane and Salah in one window takes Liverpool in a significant backwards step, and after failing to secure the Champions League and Premier League at the final hurdle, it could be a major concern for fans at Anfield.