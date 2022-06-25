Liverpool could get the perfect opportunity to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio this summer.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Spaniard this summer, despite talk they will not be spending big again on the back of the signing of Darwin Nunez.

But they could have a unique opportunity to snap up a talented forward in Asensio, who enjoyed a fine campaign of last, playing a key role in winning La Liga and the Champions League.

According to Marca, Asensio faces an uncertain future ahead of his contract expiring at the end of this season.

The forward wants an improved contract if he is going to stay around, and he has the right agent for it in Jorge Mendes.

But the report claims Real Madrid are waiting for Asensio to make a decision on his future, yet to offer a new contract.

Now would be the perfect time for Liverpool to attempt to lure him to Merseyside, with the forward’s future well and truly up in the air.