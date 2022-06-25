Man United interested in 23-year-old free agent

Manchester United, along with French side Nice, are reportedly interested in signing Dan-Axel Zagadou.

That’s according to a recent report from Foot Mercato, who claims the 23-year-old centre-back has ‘aroused the interest of several English clubs’, and although it is reported that more than one English club is monitoring the defender, it is Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils that are the ones who are mentioned.

Zagadou is a product of Paris-Saint Germain’s youth academy but it has been with Borussia Dortmund that the centre-back has made his name.

Despite joining the Black and Yellows back in 2017 on a free transfer, Zagadou quickly became one of the club’s biggest prospects. Things in Germany haven’t quite worked out for the Frenchman though.

Plagued by injuries, the Creteil-born defender has struggled to string a decent run of games together, resulting in him starting in just three Bundesliga games in the 2020-21 campaign and 10 last season.

Ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the month and with no signs of renewal, it is expected that the 23-year-old will part ways with Edin Terzic in search of a new club.

Although Ligue 1 side Nice are believed to also be big fans of Zagadou, with United on the lookout for a new left-footed defender and working within the constraints of a modest £120m budget, Dortmund’s soon-to-be-former number five could prove to be a relatively risk-free piece of business.