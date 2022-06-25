Manchester United could end up missing out on their number summer transfer target.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Cadena SER, who claim midfielder Frenkie De Jong is refusing to quit Barcelona.

? ? ? @sport: acuerdo muy cercano entre @FCBarcelona y @ManUtd_Es por @DeJongFrenkie21 ? El jugador holandés sigue con su clara intención de no querer irse del FC Barcelona, tal y como ha podido conocer @La_SER https://t.co/Y8reMbmgDX — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) June 25, 2022

Understood to be at the very top of Erik ten Hag’s summer wishlist, De Jong’s proposed move to Old Trafford has been viewed as integral to how the beginning of the Dutchman’s reign will play out.

MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea not expected to pursue deal to sign Ronaldo despite recent talks

However, with talks continuing for days and no real progress yet to be made, the United faithful have been left to sweat on the Netherlands international’s final decision, and these latest reports suggest the playmaker may have turned down the chance to move to the Premier League.

Since joining Barcelona from Ajax back in 2019, De Jong, who has four years left on his deal at the Nou Camp, has gone on to feature in 138 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 29 goals along the way.