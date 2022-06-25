Manchester City target Marc Cucurella has dropped a major hint that he could be joining the club this summer.

Cucurella looks set to join Manchester City this summer, with Football Insider reporting that a deal is close to completion, with the two parties agreeing personal terms.

All that’s believed to be left to finalise is an agreed fee between Brighton and Manchester City, but Cucurella appears to have dropped a hint that the deal is done.

Cucurella has liked a post on Instagram from Fabrizio Romano which claims Manchester City will be submitting an offer for the Spanish left-back.

Although a like on Instagram shouldn’t be read into too much, it’s unlikely Cucurella wouldn’t be doing so if there was no truth in it.

The signing of Cucurella is exactly what Manchester City need. Pep Guardiola has played without a natural left-back in recent years. With Benjamin Mendy suspended by the club, Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko have often been utilised in this position.

Signing Cucurella will allow Guardiola to use Cancelo is in his favoured right-back position, and with the Spanish left-back preferring to get forward at all opportunities, he’s going to suit the Manchester City system to a T.