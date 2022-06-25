Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Antony was not pictured in Ajax’s first pre-season training session.

During the early stages of pre-season, we often see a depleted squad taking part in the training sessions. Those who participate in the international games post-season are granted extra leave as they aim to recover and rest before pre-season begins.

According to Manchester Evening News, Jurrien Timber was not pictured in Ajax’s first session, but the young defender was away with the Netherlands national team recently, so was given time off.

However, one player who also wasn’t spotted was Brazilian winger Antony. The 22-year-old wasn’t involved in the latest Brazil squad this month, adding fuel to the speculation that he will be leaving the club.

According to 90min, both Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Antony this summer, which could be the reason for his absence from training.

It’s unclear whether Antony has refused to train to push a move to the Premier League or whether he is on the verge of securing a transfer away from Ajax.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are likely to be busy this transfer window, with the former recently being taken over by new owners, and the latter looking to overhaul their squad after such a disappointing season.