Manchester United are growing increasingly confident they will secure the signing of free-agent Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen returned to the Premier League at the beginning of 2022 after signing for Brentford. After a successful spell at the London club, helping steer them away from relegation trouble, the Danish international has now left the club.

Multiple clubs are interested in the 30-year-old, but according to talkSPORT football correspondent Alex Crook in the tweet below, Manchester United are confident they will win the race to sign Eriksen this summer.

Confidence growing at #MUFC that Eriksen will sign. The fact it is even a debate is a stark reminder of how far they have fallen. The days when players would walk barefoot to Old Trafford are over. Ten Hag already realising the enormity of the task he has inherited. — Alex Crook ????? (@alex_crook) June 25, 2022

Manchester United only scored seven goals from set-pieces in the Premier League last season, with only Watford and Norwich, two relegated sides, managing fewer.

Eriksen is renowned for his ability from set-pieces, and with the likes of Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo possessing an immense aerial presence, Eriksen could become a key provider at Manchester United.

Despite predominantly being an attacking midfielder, Eriksen played in a slightly deeper role for Brentford last season. Brentford set up with a midfield three, with Eriksen usually operating on the left-hand side of the trio.

Manchester United are likely to play Bruno Fernandes in the number ten position, so Eriksen’s versatility could mean they managed to fit the two creative midfielders into the same team.