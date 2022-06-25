Manchester United growing increasingly confident they will secure midfield signing

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident they will secure the signing of free-agent Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen returned to the Premier League at the beginning of 2022 after signing for Brentford. After a successful spell at the London club, helping steer them away from relegation trouble, the Danish international has now left the club.

Multiple clubs are interested in the 30-year-old, but according to talkSPORT football correspondent Alex Crook in the tweet below, Manchester United are confident they will win the race to sign Eriksen this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona told price of completing double Chelsea transfer this summer
Medical booked: Leeds to secure major new transfer with 4-year deal to be signed
Trio of Premier League clubs are showing an interest in West Ham star

Manchester United only scored seven goals from set-pieces in the Premier League last season, with only Watford and Norwich, two relegated sides, managing fewer.

Eriksen is renowned for his ability from set-pieces, and with the likes of Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo possessing an immense aerial presence, Eriksen could become a key provider at Manchester United.

Despite predominantly being an attacking midfielder, Eriksen played in a slightly deeper role for Brentford last season. Brentford set up with a midfield three, with Eriksen usually operating on the left-hand side of the trio.

Manchester United are likely to play Bruno Fernandes in the number ten position, so Eriksen’s versatility could mean they managed to fit the two creative midfielders into the same team.

More Stories Christian Eriksen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.