Medical booked: Leeds to secure major new transfer with 4-year deal to be signed

Leeds are edging closer to the signing of Manchester City midfielder Darko Gyabi.

The 18-year-old midfielder is set to complete his medical this week ahead of completing a move to Leeds, according to The Athletic.

The fee is believed to be £5m, with Kalvin Phillips going the other way, in a separate deal.

The young Manchester City midfielder may not be involved in first-team duties straight away due to his age, but Leeds fans will be excited at the prospect of signing young players for the future.