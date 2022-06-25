Newcastle United have £31.8m transfer ‘all agreed’ ahead of medical

Newcastle United have all-but completed the signing of Lille star Sven Botman.

The Magpies have been chasing a new centre-back for some time, and Botman was a target back in January.

Back then, they could not get the deal done, with the defender seemingly not keen on a move to St James’ Park.

But Newcastle have now managed to strike a deal as they continue to rack up their spending bill under their new owners.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are spending as much as £31.8million to secure Botman, who is one of the brightest young centre-backs in Europe, still only 22.

The deal has not been announced yet, but it’s claimed a medical has already been booked, and a deal is likely to be completed next week.

Concerningly, things are not quite so straightforward for Huge Ekitike, whose arrival is described as ‘complicated’.

