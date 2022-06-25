Newcastle United have all-but completed the signing of Lille star Sven Botman.

The Magpies have been chasing a new centre-back for some time, and Botman was a target back in January.

Back then, they could not get the deal done, with the defender seemingly not keen on a move to St James’ Park.

But Newcastle have now managed to strike a deal as they continue to rack up their spending bill under their new owners.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are spending as much as £31.8million to secure Botman, who is one of the brightest young centre-backs in Europe, still only 22.

The deal has not been announced yet, but it’s claimed a medical has already been booked, and a deal is likely to be completed next week.

Concerningly, things are not quite so straightforward for Huge Ekitike, whose arrival is described as ‘complicated’.

Sven Botman can be considered Newcastle player. No issue with personal terms, it’s all agreed on player side after deal in place with Lille for €37m fee with add-ons. Medical already booked, early next week. ????? #NUFC Hugo Ekitike deal, now getting more than complicated. pic.twitter.com/mePAhIB79g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js