Newcastle United and Aston Villa in mix to sign Serie A-winning defender

Following a near 12-month-long pursuit, Newcastle United are on the verge of finally confirming Lille’s Sven Botman as their newest defender.

However, while the Magpies’ recruitment team work tirelessly to get a deal for Botman across the line, the club may have already identified the perfect partner for the 22-year-old centre-back.

According to a recent report from radio station ‘Radiosei’ (as relayed by Lazio Sia Monoi), the Toon are prepared to offer AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli close to £3.5m-per year to join Eddie Howe’s St James’ Park project.

Although Newcastle United’s interest appears genuine, they aren’t the only club in the running for the 27-year-old, who captained the Rossoneri to their 19th Serie A title last season. Fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa are also in the mix, as is Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio.

Romagnoli in action for AC Milan.

The Magpies could find themselves at a major disadvantage after seemingly beating Romagnoli’s AC Milan in the race to sign Botman. Given just how many Italian hopes were pinned, and then destroyed, on the club reaching an agreement to sign Lille’s Botman, Stefano Pioli is unlikely to want to lose one of his own defenders and continue to strengthen their European rivals.

How this saga ends, we do not know, but one thing is for sure, it is certainly shaping up to be one of the most interesting stories of the summer, so far.

