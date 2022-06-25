Nottingham Forest set to announce Dean Henderson transfer amid club-record deal

Nottingham Forest are set to complete a double deal in the coming days.

Steve Cooper’s men need to strengthen this summer as they look to compete with their new Premier League rivals following promotion to the top flight.

There are a number of key areas Forest want to address, and they are already making progress.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the loan signing of Dean Henderson from Manchester United will be completed ‘soon’.

And that’s not the only deal that is about to be wrapped up.

Romano claims Taiwo Awoniyi is about to sign up from Union Berlin, with Forest agreeing a club-record fee worth £17.2million.

Awoniyi has scored 15 goals in 31 league games for Berlin, and he will now test his talents in the Premier League.

Forest are expected to announce a deal today with the medical and paperwork already wrapped up.

Forest already look stronger ahead of their Premier League return.

