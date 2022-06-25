(Photo) Man United-linked attacker returns to club for pre-season training

After learning he hadn’t arrived for pre-season training on Friday, Manchester United fans thought they had been handed a major boost in their club’s pursuit of Ajax’s Antony.

The Brazilian winger was not present for Ajax’s first session back last week (Mirror) and many assumed it was a public admission that his preference is to join the Red Devils this summer.

Now managed by former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, who knows Antony well, is believed to be targeting the 22-year-old in addition to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong (Times).

However, while it may be true that the 20-time league winners would like to bring the talented South American to Old Trafford, the United-faithful may need to hold fire on their excitement because the winger did eventually check in back at Ajax on Saturday afternoon.

The captions on Antony’s Instagram story posts directly translate to “Follow” and “The season has already started! Focus on recovery!”