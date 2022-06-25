Real Madrid considering the futures of two midfielders

Real Madrid have already lost a handful of senior players, including Marcelo and Gareth Bale, so will be reluctant to leave themselves too short of options.

However, despite being viewed as active squad players, two midfielders who could find themselves at new clubs next season are Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, who claims the midfield duo are candidates to be sold this summer as Los Blancos look to bring in some funds to help balance the books following the recent arrivals of Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The club are believed to value Ceballos at around £9m (€10m) and may welcome offers for the former Arsenal loanee.

Asensio, on the other hand, has been recently linked with a surprise move to Manchester United (Fichajes) and although the midfielder still has 12 months left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spaniard’s future is still very uncertain.

Speaking to Rai Radio 1 earlier in the year about Asensio’s future, manager Carlo Ancelotti, as quoted by 90min, said: “He’s a footballer with extraordinary quality. He suffered a major knee injury that forced him to be out for a long time with a very slow recovery.

“He’s an important player who has helped us a lot. I don’t know what’s going on with his future. I think he’s talking to the club to renew his contract, but I can only speak about him from a technical perspective.”

Since joining the La Liga giants from Mallorca back in 2015, Asensio has gone on to feature in 235 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 73 goals along the way.