Real Madrid are reportedly open to selling Marco Asensio amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Over the last few years, Asensio has struggled at Madrid due to regular injuries. The Spaniard has failed to cement a place in the side when he has been fit, and he could now be on the move this summer.

According to SPORT, Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in acquiring the services of the 26-year-old, who could now be available for transfer this summer.

That’s according to journalist Mario Cortegana, who claims Real Madrid are now pushing for a sale, as seen in the tweet below.

El análisis sobre Asensio en @4amigospodcast: el RM quiere ingresar por su venta y si hay oferta de renovación será una invitación sutil a que salga. Mendes lo está moviendo mucho. MA sabe que no será titular, está en año de Mundial y en buena posición para un gran contrato. — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) June 23, 2022

Asensio’s versatility could make him a useful addition to both the aforementioned clubs. Manchester United are desperate for a dynamic attacker to play across the front three, and Asensio can do just that.

Arsenal had the luxury of playing without European football last year, meaning a lack of squad depth didn’t hinder them too much.

Next season, however, they will be competing in the Europa League, so a bigger squad will be vital to allow Mikel Arteta to rotate and rest some of his players.

Asensio can operate as a winger, attacking midfielder, and has even dropped deeper into a midfield three at times.