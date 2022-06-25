Spurs view 25-year-old South American as top transfer target

Tottenham Hotspur view Everton’s Richarlison as their top transfer target.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites are keen to bring the Brazilian wide-man to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in time for next season.

Richarlison, 25, has been with the Toffees since he moved from Championship side Watford back in 2018.

During his four years on Merseyside, the 25-year-old has grown to become one of the Premier League’s most divisive players. Loved by Everton fans and loathed by rival fans, the flamboyant South American is certainly a hugely competitive and exciting talent.

MORE: Todd Boehly makes Thomas Tuchel hugely exciting Chelsea promise

However, with his contract set to expire in two years’ time and Everton’s form as low as it has ever been, which was echoed by their dramatic escape from relegation at the end of last season, this summer looks to be the right time for Richarlison to move on in search of a new challenge.

Although there is still a lot of work to do in the race for Everton’s number seven, with Conte keen to improve his attacking line, it looks to be just a matter of time before the Londoners up the ante.

During his four years with Everton, Richarlison has scored 53 and assisted a further 14 goals, in 152 appearances, in all competitions.