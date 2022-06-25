Tottenham have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo.

Zaniolo has been regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the last few years, but horrific injuries have halted his progress so far. The Italian missed the whole of the 2020/2021 season but managed to feature in 28 league games last campaign.

According to the Express, Manchester United have previously shown an interest in the 22-year-old, as Erik ten Hag plans to rebuild his squad this summer.

However, another Premier League has entered the race to sign him, with Angelo Mangiante from Sky Sports claiming Tottenham have initiated contact with Roma for the signing of Zaniolo, as seen in the tweet below.

#Tottenham is interested in #Zaniolo.

First contact today between Paratici and Tiago Pinto. @SkySport — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) June 23, 2022

Antonio Conte is looking to add more firepower to his attack this summer, as he prepares for Champions League football. Due to the hectic schedule and improved opposition that comes with playing in the competition, there’s no doubt Tottenham will need a deeper and more competitive squad.

Zaniolo will offer versatility to Tottenham’s front line, having played predominantly on the right-hand side of attack, but also in a number ten role, and has even played through the middle.

Spurs could hold an advantage over Manchester United due to their Champions League status, but the latter may be able to offer him more minutes, especially in his favoured position.