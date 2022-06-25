Tottenham are said to be negotiating a deal to sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet this summer.

The Frenchman has a long-term contract with Barca, tied down until 2026, but he has seen very little football of late.

Lenglet is not one of Xavi Hernandez’s starting centre-backs, and that is not likely to change in the near future.

The Blaugrana would prefer to offload his wage bill, even if temporarily, and that does seem the most likely outcome.

According to Sport, Tottenham are in negotiations with Barca over the loan signing of Lenglet as they look to prepare for a Champions League campaign.

Barca are said to prefer a permanent deal, and that has not been completely ruled out, but a loan deal is said to be more likely.

The report claims negotiations are already at an advanced stage, and Antonio Conte is expected to meet with Lenglet next week.

This deal is looking rather likely, and Lenglet will hope the more regular football leads to a World Cup spot.