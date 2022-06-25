Trio of Premier League clubs are showing an interest in West Ham star

Three Premier League clubs are showing an interest in West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek.

Plenty of speculation has surrounded the future of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer, but it appears one man who could now leave is his midfield partner, Soucek.

According to The Sun, contract talks between West Ham and Soucek have stalled, and Everton, Newcastle, and Aston Villa are all now showing an interest in the Czech Republic international.

The report also claims that West Ham would be willing to listen to offers in the region of £30m, with the club not willing to offer him a pay rise.

Soucek still has two years left on his current deal, so West Ham are in no rush to tie him down, and could consider a sale if he doesn’t agree a new deal on a similar wage.

The 27-year-old’s towering, physical presence would be useful for many clubs in the Premier League. Soucek is a serious threat aerially, and there aren’t many midfielders who get the better of him in a physical battle.

