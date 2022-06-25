West Ham fear losing striker to Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United are adamant they will not pay under-23s striker Sonny Perkins a ridiculous wage but their stance could now see the youngster leave and join a direct rival.

According to multiple reports, 18-year-old Perkins is asking for an improved contract – one that comes with a significant pay rise.

The only problem is, David Moyes is having it and believes the young forward is asking for too much money.

Rumoured to be wanted by Spurs and Leeds United, this summer transfer window could see either club offer up what Perkins is asking for, paving a way for the striker to depart the London Stadium.

Since joining the Hammers’ youth academy back in 2019, Perkins has gone on to feature in 53 youth games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 24 goals along the way.