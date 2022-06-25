When Erik Ten Hag will begin work at Man United reported

Manchester United appointed Erik ten Hag as their new first-team manager shortly before the departure of former interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of last season.

The former Ajax manager beat several other candidates, including Paris-Saint Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino (Goal), to become the Red Devils’ new gaffer.

Speaking to the club’s official website earlier in the year, football director John Murtough said: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.”

MORE: Spurs view 25-year-old South American as top transfer target

Despite being unveiled as Rangnick’s permanent successor over a month ago, with the summer transfer window now in full swing, ten Hag has not yet begun working with his new squad.

However, according to a recent report from the BBC’s Simon Stone, that is all set to change next week.

Ten Hag and presumably the rest of his backroom staff will arrive at United on Sunday in preparation to begin pre-season training on Monday.

Erik Ten Hag due to be @ManUtd tomorrow ahead of start of pre-season training on Monday. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 25, 2022

Although top of the agenda will still be reaching an agreement with Barcelona for midfielder Frenkie De Jong, ten Hag will know that he also has a lot of work to do with United’s stuttering squad on the training ground.